Rachel’s Mediterranean transforms the corner of Elmwood and Chippewa

The corner of Elmwood and Chippewa has come alive, thanks to the appearance of Rachel’s Mediterranean, which recently relocated from the corner of Delaware and Chippewa. The fast-casual Greek and Lebanese eatery has now doubled its size, by occupying a 2,025 sq.ft signature store. From the looks of it, the supersized move has been a big hit with customers, who are gravitating to the modern, spacious build out.
The Rachel’s Mediterranean recipe is somewhat akin to the Chipotle formula. Customers get to choose a base of bowls and wraps, before being guided through a line of ingredients. At the end of the line, people cash out, and then take their bounty to one of the 50+ seats.
This new corner location is not the only growth that the restaurant operation has seen as of late. Rachel’s has opened five locations in the last six years. This newest re-booting bodes well for the Chippewa strip, because it has taken a formerly dead corner and transitioned it into a lively food-oriented destination.
Rachel’s Mediterranean | 235 S. Elmwood Avenue | Buffalo, New York 14202 | (716) 768-3852 | Facebook