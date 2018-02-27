Tango is heating up in Buffalo. Now it’s heating up with the LGBTQ community, thanks to Queer Tango: Argentine Tango Dance Classes being held by one of the city’s esteemed teachers, Travis Widrick. The four-week private session begins on Tuesday, March 13 at The Pop In – 218 Grant Street. Here’s what you need to know:
- Learn Argentine Tango over four weeks
- No partner required
- Twelve spots available for the series
- Each participant will learn both the leader and follower role
- Switch partners often
You will learn four fun and flashy moves of Argentine tango dancing:
Week 1 – La Caminar (the “cat like” tango walk)
Week 2 – La Cruzada (AKA the cross)
Week 3 – Ochos (eights) and the sandwich
Week 4 – La Media Luna (the half moon)
BONUS – Adornments (foot decorations)
Queer Tango: Argentine Tango Dance Classes
Tuesday Nights in March | Four week session Tuesday, March 13 – Tuesday, April 3, 2018
The Pop In – 218 Grant St. Buffalo, NY 14213 (corner of Lafayette and Grant)
Cost – $80 per person
Includes one hour Tango Class + 1/2 hour guided practice each week for 4 weeks.
+ Free Argentine tango music (please bring your own flash drive)
REGISTER: www.traviswidricktango.com/queer-tango
- Payment may be made by credit card via Pay Pal. (above)
- Registration will close once twelve spots have been filled.
- At least eight participants required to run class.
- Final day of registration is Sunday, March 11th