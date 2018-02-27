Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Print

Posted in:

Queer Tango: Argentine Tango Dance Classes

0 Comments

Tango is heating up in Buffalo. Now it’s heating up with the LGBTQ community, thanks to Queer Tango: Argentine Tango Dance Classes being held by one of the city’s esteemed teachers, Travis Widrick. The four-week private session begins on Tuesday, March 13 at The Pop In – 218 Grant Street. Here’s what you need to know:

  • Learn Argentine Tango over four weeks
  • No partner required
  • Twelve spots available for the series
  • Each participant will learn both the leader and follower role
  • Switch partners often

You will learn four fun and flashy moves of Argentine tango dancing:

Week 1 – La Caminar (the “cat like” tango walk)

Week 2 – La Cruzada (AKA the cross)

Week 3 – Ochos (eights) and the sandwich

Week 4 – La Media Luna (the half moon)

BONUS – Adornments (foot decorations)  

Queer Tango: Argentine Tango Dance Classes

Tuesday Nights in March | Four week session Tuesday, March 13 – Tuesday, April 3, 2018

The Pop In – 218 Grant St. Buffalo, NY 14213 (corner of Lafayette and Grant)

Cost – $80 per person

Includes one hour Tango Class + 1/2 hour guided practice each week for 4 weeks.

+ Free Argentine tango music (please bring your own flash drive)

REGISTER: www.traviswidricktango.com/queer-tango

  • Payment may be made by credit card via Pay Pal. (above)
  • Registration will close once twelve spots have been filled.
  • At least eight participants required to run class.
  • Final day of registration is Sunday, March 11th

Tagged with: , , , ,

Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Written by Buffalo Rising

Buffalo Rising

Sometimes the authors at Buffalo Rising work on collaborative efforts in order to cover various events and stories. These posts can not be attributed to one single author, as it is a combined effort. Often times a formation of a post gets started by one writer and passed along to one or more writers before completion. At times there are author attributions at the end of one of these posts. Other times, “Buffalo Rising” is simply offered up as the creator of the article. In either case, the writing is original to Buffalo Rising.

View All Articles by Buffalo Rising
Hide Comments
Show Comments