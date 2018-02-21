Did you know that during the winter months it costs $93,750 to feed the animals at the Buffalo Zoo? That’s a heck of a lot of cabbage. In order to offset that large number, the Buffalo Zoo hosts Polar Bites every year.
The event, hosted by the Pro Zoo Board of the Buffalo Zoo, features food and desserts – tasty bites – from a number of well respected restaurants from around the region.
A number of the Zoo’s ambassador animals also pay a visit to the event, which is always a crowd pleaser.
- Tickets will be $30 presale and $40 at the door.
- Tickets include admission, samplings, 2 drink tickets, free parking.
- A limited number of VIP tickets are also available for $55. VIP ticket holders will receive early admission to Polar Bites (5 pm) and a swag bag filled with fun Zoo goodies.
Polar Bites 2018
Thursday, February 22, 2018
6:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.
Buffalo Niagara Convention Center | 153 Franklin Street | Buffalo, New York 14202
Inside The Grand Ballroom
Polar Bites is hosted by the ProZoo Board of the Buffalo Zoo, with presenting sponsor M&T Bank and supporting polar patron sponsors Independent Health Foundation.
21 years or older to attend