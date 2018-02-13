“Plogging” is a new enviro-fitness trend.

Ever heard of “plogging”? Plogging is a new enviro-fitness craze that sees joggers picking up litter along their routes. The word is a mash-up of “pluck” and “jogging”. And no, this is not a skit from the sketch-comedy series, Portlandia.

It’s clear to see how the activity of plogging came about. Say a jogger is running around Delaware Park, and he or she comes across a discarded plastic bottle. Typically, that person will run right past the litter, even if a pang of guilt sets in. To be fair, what is someone going to do with a handful of plastic bottles while jogging? Well, ploggers are prepared for these types of encounters because they bring along small bags to sock away the trash.

Plogging’s origins stem from Sweden, which is no surprise. Now the trend is spreading all over the world, because the problem of discarded plastic has gotten out of control. Ploggers set out solo, and in groups. They plog in parks, on beaches, and along roadways. For some ploggers, having a purpose other than running is an added incentive to get in shape. Plus, ploggers feel good that they are contributing to a cause that they earnestly care about.

While the act of plogging might be new for joggers, hikers have been “pliking” for as long as litter bugs have been polluting their trails. So it was only a matter of time before joggers got fed up with seeing discarded trash along their routes.

Maybe Buffalo should create a day dedicated to plogging, where runners hit the streets, the parks, and the beaches, for a massive clean up effort. After all, joggers cover a lot of ground, and tend to see plenty of litter along their routes. Maybe coordinate the effort with Earth Day? What could be better than jogging for a cause?

Lead image: Alvimann