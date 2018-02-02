PK Eats – A New Micro Food Hall Concept Coming to Hertel

Crush Hospitality Concepts (Crush) and Sun Cuisines (Sun) are teaming up to bring a new micro food hall concept to 1488 Hertel Avenue. Just when you thought that Hertel couldn’t get any better, it continues to surprise us. The new concept, called PK Eats, will be taking over a 3500 sq.’ space that is currently occupied by a video store. Hertel Avenue Poutine and Cream will also remain in the building.

Drivers of the initiative, Paul Tsouflidis of Crush (Newbury Salads and Acropolis OPA) and Kevin Lin of Sun Restaurants, say that this is the initial concept that they will be rolling out, hinting that there may be others down the road.

Currently, Tsouflidis and Lin both have restaurant concepts within EXPO Market. That food court-style relationship has forged this new food hall concept, which will open later this year. According to the owners, PK Eats (Paul and Kevin Eats) will feature fast casual offerings in one location, along with table service and a full bar, aiming it an attractive destination for eating, meeting and socializing.

“The vision for the micro food hall concept is to offer people a variety of outstanding tastes in a dynamic environment,” Tsouflidis said. “Hertel Avenue is the perfect place to bring our brands together for the first time. It’s one of the premier commercial districts in Buffalo. The energy on the street, from the small businesses to the outstanding selection of restaurants and bars, is a natural complement for what we hope to create with PK Eats.”

“I am thrilled that two established restaurateurs are teaming together on this exciting and unique project,” added Delaware District Common Councilmember Joel P. Feroleto. “They could have chosen anywhere in Western New York for this venture, and, like many others, they chose Hertel Avenue. This will add to the already popular and vibrant North Buffalo neighborhood.”

Once open, PK Eats will feature a variety of eating and drinking options, including Newbury Salads, Ogenki – Sun’s new Japanese-Korean BBQ concept, and an Acropolis OPA bar with full liquor license. The space will include an outdoor bar and patio that will span the width of the building. Tsouflidis recently closed Newbury Street on Elmwood Avenue, in order to transition the concept to this new location. Along with Newbury Salad’s grain bowls, wraps, smoothies, salads, and soups, Ogenki (translates to “to your health”) will be Buffalo’s first Japanese-Korean BBQ restaurant. The grill is being imported from Korea to create an authentic Korean dining experience, with BBQ meats and a wok station. Customers will be able to view the chefs as they prepare the food, adding an interactive element to the dining experience. Finally, Acropolis OPA will bring some of its most popular Elmwood food items to the mix, with ingredients prepared on a rotating gyro spit.

Thanks to the “food hall” element, customers will be able to order different foods from the different fast casual concepts, while paying at one location. Acropolis OPA will run the full table service for all three eateries.

“We can’t wait to get up and running,” Tsouflidis said. “We think once Buffalonians experience the combination of food and atmosphere that we are hoping to bring to Hertel, PK Eats is going to be a place that people will talk about.”