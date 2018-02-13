The Pitch 10 event offers people with great ideas a chance to vie for $8,000 in grant funding. On Thursday, February 15, members of ten nonprofit organizations will pitch their ideas in front of a live audience, to see who will walk away with funding. It’s up to the event’s attendees to decide which of the ideas best deserves the reward. The concepts are judged upon their value to the community.
Competing organizations for 2018:
The Gentle Parenting Institute
University Heights Tool Library
Stitch Buffalo
Science Demands Action – Buffalo March for Science
Empower Camp
Explore Buffalo
Western New York Perinatal Bereavement Network (WNYPBN)
Westminster Economic Development Initiative (WEDI)
Arts Services Initiative of WNY, Inc.
The Foundry
Pitch 10 is Next Generation United’s signature event. The overarching goal of this initiative is to empower Buffalo’s future leaders, to come up with the solutions to WNY’s problems, by dreaming up the solutions.
- Hear great ideas from small grassroots organizations and millennial-led nonprofits
- Attendees also have the opportunity to mix and mingle with other young leaders
- Learn about what the most pressing needs are in Erie County, and how you can help solve them
- Winning idea is awarded $4,000; second and third place vote-getters will each win $2,000
- Purchasing a ticket to the event helps to fund the prize money
Pitch 10 2018
Thursday, February 15, 2018
5:30 PM – 8:30 PM
Lakeward Spirits | 65 Vandalia Street | Buffalo, New York 14204
Hosted by United Way of Buffalo & Erie County
Each ticket includes:
- 2 drink tickets (including craft brews from the new Pressure Drop Brewing, craft cocktails using Lakeward Spirits in-house distilled liquors, and wine)
- Appetizers
- 2 votes for the agencies you want to win up to $8,000
Past winners include:
- Family Promise of WNY
- Explore Buffalo
- Big Big Table
- UB HEALS
- YWCA Western New York, Inc.
- Mason’s Mission Foundation
- Buffalo Urban League Young Professionals