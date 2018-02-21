I was sad to see Manuel Barreto furniture design gallery showroom shutter its doors at 430 Delaware Avenue in 2017. This particular location is a tough one, because there’s not much other retail around it, to play off. After Manuel Barreto closed, I wondered how long it would take to fill the space, which is really quite neat. It’s a spacious contemporary layout that is conducive to anything design related… including a tattoo studio.

Patience & Precision tattoo has now opened at 430 Delaware Avenue, which, in all honesty, is probably a great fit for the space. Tattoo studios/galleries are more about being destinations than they are about being dependent on walking traffic.

Word on the street is that Patience & Precision has been opened by “Josh H.” (inset photo – sitting), who was formerly at Holy Ground Tattoo in West Seneca. Josh posted a tribute to the studio’s opening on picwreck.com, by saying:

“I got some amazing friends that helped me get open and that believe in me. We are a private, appointment only studio. Pictured on the right of me is my best friend Seth @sethgrahamtattooer who will be working with me and just moved back from Brooklyn! Pictured behind me is Becca who is a barber and will be coming on in spring and is ‘appointment only’ as well. And to my left is Trish @ladyjaynelove my secretary who has helped me the last month and will be booking my appointments and keeping me organized.”

Like I said, this is the perfect spot for a tattoo studio. Here’s hoping for the best, for this new design team on Delaware Avenue.

To book an appointment at Patience & Precision, call Tuesday evenings from 5pm-9pm | 716-416-8679