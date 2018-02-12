Opening Night Party @ Torn Space Theater’s Far Away: Autocracy, War, and High Fashion

Join Buffalo Rising at Torn Space Theater on Saturday, February 17th beginning at 7:00 p.m. for a special evening of theater that includes the opening performance of Caryl Churchill’s Far Away, a three act play that will run for 65 minutes with no intermission, as well as a complimentary drink at the iconic Mickiewicz bar and Eastern European hors d’oeuvres. A brief introduction to the performance will be made by Co-Founder/Artistic Director, Dan Shanahan. The cost is $40 per person. Tickets for this event may be purchased here.

One of playwright Churchill’s more contemporary works, Far Away depicts a dystopian future of “a world at war” in which, “basic truths demand further scrutiny.” The Guardian wrote, “Far Away ….feel[s] like a wake-up slap to the face, as we sleepwalk towards a future in which governments have played on terror to make us fear ourselves and in which resource wars set country against country.”

If you are a fan of dramas such as The Handmaid’s Tale, The Black Mirror, or George Orwell’s classic, 1984, you will undoubtedly appreciate Churchill’s work. Shanahan adds, “The script for Far Away resembles a relief for what could be a vast epic of 20th and 21st century turmoil. The particulars of culture, geography, and exposition have been erased, leaving only a system at the root of the turmoil. For Churchill, this system is one of economy; it is, in her words “un-cracked capitalism.” Individual pursuits, privatization, and fetishized consumerism have boxed out the collective clan.”

Directed by Dan Shanahan, the play features Bonnie Jean Taylor, Corinne McLoughlin, Kalub Thompson and Allison Barsi.

Far Away

Written by Caryl Churchill // Directed by Dan Shanahan

Preview performance February 16th.

Runs February 17th – March 11th.

All performances begin at 7:30 PM.

