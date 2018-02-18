Old Neighborhood Parade Fundraiser Party

In order to pull off the annual “Old Neighborhood” St. Patrick’s Day Parade, The Valley Community Association hosts a fundraiser that raises money for the massive undertaking. 2018 marks the 25th year that the parade will get underway. Buffalo is lucky to have two very different St. Patrick’s Day Parades – one that takes place in the heart of downtown, and one that takes place in The Valley and the Old First Ward. This year’s “Old Neighborhood” St. Patrick’s Day Parade fundraiser party will be held on Saturday, March 10 at the Valley Center located at 93 Leddy Street, Buffalo, near the junction of South Park Avenue and Elk Street from 7pm-11pm. Tickets are $20, which includes live music, beer, and pop. Canned beer will be available for purchase. Tickets sold at the door.

Each year, at the event, the parade committee announces the Grand Marshal and Parade Dedications. This year’s grand marshal is James “Jim” Sumbrum Sr. , who will be leading the parade through a similar route that was mapped out for the original 1913 parade. The parade will be dedicated to the following three “Old Neighborhood” figureheads, who passed away within the last year:

Mike Harrington, a First Ward kid who married a Valley girl, was the manager at Tops and always remembered his beloved neighborhoods

Bob Bouquard whose son Zachary was part of the Valley Community Association youth programs and who supported many Valley fundraisers including the annual golf tournament Paul Simonick, an avid supporter of the Valley Community Association

The band at this year’s fundraiser celebration is “Emerald Isle” – a trio that specializes in “sing-along, clap-along Irish pub music and rousing nautical songs and sea chanties.”

The 25th Annual “Old Neighborhood” St. Patrick’s Day Parade is scheduled for Saturday, March 17th and will kick off at 12 Noon. New groups are welcome to march and can obtain registration forms by calling Lori at 823-4707 ext. 4. Following the parade there will be grand Irish Hooley at the Valley Center with live Irish music by “Emerald Isle” as well as food and refreshments.

For more information about any of the Valley’s St. Patrick’s Day festivities, call Lori at 716-823-4707 ext.4 or visit www.thevalleycenter.com. Also make sure to “like” the Valley Community Center on Facebook and follow the organization on Twitter @VCAssociation and Instagram @valleycommunitycenter.