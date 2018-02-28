New Look: 500 Pearl

The exterior design of the 500 Pearl project has been tweaked to reflect the aesthetics of its primary tenant- Aloft hotel. Ellicott Development’s mixed-use project is expected to be completed in September.
A mix of retail, residential, office, and hotel space is planned. The hotel will occupy the top three floors of the building with lobby, restaurant and banquet space on the Pearl Street side of the property, much of it in the former Buffalo Christian Center building at W. Tupper and Pearl Street.
There will be 11,000 sq.ft. of restaurant and retail space for lease on the building’s first floor. A five-level parking ramp will hold 380 spaces. Two floors of office space featuring outdoor terraces will be located on the seventh and eighth levels.
Twelve apartments will occupy the ninth floor, a mix of one to three-bedroom apartments. The Aloft’s rooms will occupy floors ten through twelve.
The exterior of the proposed structure will incorporate a range of materials including precast concrete, smooth and perforated metal panel systems and glass. The façade along with blue and purple light accents will screen the lower levels of the building to hide the structured parking within.