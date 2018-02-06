Mother-Daughter Team raises more than $75,000 for Make-A-Wish through Zumba

Who would have thought that Zumba would be such a powerful fundraising tool? A few years back, a mother-daughter team by the name of Cindi and Marisa Stani, set out to make a mark on the community by hosting a Zumbathon that would help to raise funds for the Make-A-Wish foundation. They figured that they could encourage people to join together, to promote a healthy living lifestyle, while raising funds for children facing life-threatening medical conditions. To date, Cindi and Marisa have raised $75,000 for Make-A-Wish through Zumba, and they’re not stopping there.

Through the funds raised so far, the go-getters have managed to bring a number of wishes to reality, for kids who need all of the good fortune that they can muster.

Coming up next, the plan is to raise $20,000 in one day, via their biggest Zumbathon to date. On Sunday, March 11, Cindi and Marisa (Fit Happenz) will host their Make-A-Wish Zumbathon® Coming Out of the Dark, and they’re inviting you to help make some wishes come true for WNY children that could use a pick-me-up.

Make-A-Wish Zumbathon® Coming Out of the Dark

Sunday, March 11, 2018

Doors open at 11am. Zumbathon starts at 2pm.

Daemen College | Wick Center | 4380 Main Street | Amherst, New York 14226

Tickets Available @ www.zumba.com

See Facebook event