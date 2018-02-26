You may recall that Jim Cielencki was the runner who came up with the idea to run every street in Buffalo, while capturing inspiring imagery of the city’s various neighborhoods (see here). After completing the project, Jim went on to speak at a TEDxBuffalo conference about how the experience had opened his eyes to seeing the city in a fresh new light.

It turns out that Jim didn’t stop, after he canvassed the city on his running routes. His next step was to capture images of the city via drone. The aerial photos are fascinating – they offer a perspective of the city/region that is completely unexpected.

During the month of March (3-29), Jim will be showing many of these images at Café Taza at 100 Elmwood Avenue. I’ve taken a sampling of images from Jim’s most recent photographic adventure that he describes as:

An aerial inquiry of the short-lived, seasonal transformation of the built environment. Dealing with subjects of inaccessibility, unrealized patterns, fleeting moments, and through it all finding concealed beauty in the reduction of landscape images to simple components.

Momentary Canvas

March 3-29, 2018

Café Taza | 100 Elmwood Avenue | Buffalo, NY 14201

www.instagram.com/milebymilebflo

www.instagram.com/jimcielencki

www.facebook.com/jim.cielencki.1

www.milebymilebflo.com

www.linkedin.com/in/jim-cielencki-95715b88/