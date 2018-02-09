Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Luna and Sakari are reunited for Valentine’s Day Weekend

A pair of Buffalo polar bears have been reunited at the Buffalo Zoo, just in time for Valentine’s Day weekend. Luna and Sakari were separated in mid-October as the bears’ denning season got underway. In the wild, the animals live solitary lives, which means that it’s natural to be separated during a time when the female builds her maternity den. If the bears are kept together, they actually pose a risk to one another, which is why they are separated for the span of four months. 

“This is a core component of our mission and we are proud to be part of the Species Survival Plan to support this threatened species,” said Zoo President/CEO Norah Fletchall. “Although Luna was not pregnant this year, the chances become greater each year with sexual maturity – not to mention that it is good practice for our staff to work within the framework of both of the bears’ natural life cycles.”

It’s no coincidence that the bears were introduced on Valentine’s Day of 2017. With a dwindling population, striking up “love” between the bears has never been more important. Similar to their first date one year ago, The Zoo has arranged for a number of romantic gestures to recognize the special bond between the bears, including “love-themed” snacks, and keeper talks. On a more serious note, The Zoo is encouraging people to make an environmental stand throughout Valentine’s Day weekend, by posting positive messages (on social media) to support paper recycling, and reduced plastic bag consumption – tips will also be offered for consumers to reduce their carbon footprint that is a contributing factor to the bears’ natural habitat challenges.

