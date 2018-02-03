Louisiana Zydeco master CJ Chenier to perform on Fat Tuesday as part of The Big Easy

It’s true. Buffalo is becoming widely known for its Mardi Gras/Fat Tuesday celebrations that take place throughout the city. Along with Buffalo’s Biggest Mardi Gras Celebration (just announced), Cajun revelers can also look forward to the 11th Annual Mardi Gras Jam (February 13), featuring Louisiana zydeco master and one of Buffalo’s best bands – the legendary CJ Chenier & The Red Hot Louisiana Band, with special guests The Twang Gang. This is no joke, Buffalo. This is the big time when it comes to Mardi Gras/Fat Tuesday celebration status. Just say the magic words… “The Big Easy!”

The party continues two weeks later, as The Big Easy (Buffalo style) continues on at the Sportsmens Tavern, with a showing by Cajun band Kevin Naquin & The Ossun Playboys. For those who like their Cajun celebrations “red hot”, 2018 is the year that performers will bring the heat to this annual festive affair.

“The Big Easy in Buffalo is proud to bring some authentic and amazing Louisiana music to town, and to get CJ Chenier (lead image) – one of the ‘first family’ of zydeco – here on Mardi Gras Day is an incredibly special opportunity,” series founder and creative director Tod A. Kniazuk said. “Then we have the chance to bring one of Cajun music’s hottest bands to Buffalo for the first time; don’t sleep on this one as Kevin creates a non-stop dance party!”

CJ Chenier & The Red Hot Louisiana Band, with special guests The Twang Gang

11th Annual Mardi Gras Jam – The Big Easy in Buffalo Series

Fat Tuesday, February 13, 2018

6:30 PM – 10 PM

Tickets – $12 advance, or $15 at the door

Sportsmens Tavern | 326 Amherst Street | Buffalo, New York 14207

See Facebook event

Kevin Naquin & The Ossun Playboys

Sunday February 25, 2018

Afternoon show | 12 PM – 3 PM

Sportsmens Tavern | 326 Amherst Street | Buffalo, New York 14207

$10 at the door

See Facebook event

The Big Easy in Buffalo is a program of Arts Services Initiative of WNY, Inc., and is made possible by the New York State Council on the Arts