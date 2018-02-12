Lou Ferrigno (The Incredible Hulk) and Jon Heder (Napoleon Dynamite) to headline Nickel City Con

Buffalo’s largest comic convention has snagged a few larger than life personalities for its 2018 Nickel City Con. Among notable celebrity appearances are Lou Ferrigno (The Incredible Hulk), Jon Heder (Napoleon Dynamite), Jason Mewes (of Kevin Smith’s film fame), Shannon Purser (Stranger Things), Jason David Frank (Power Rangers), Lori Petty (Tank Girl, Point Break), and The Young Bucks (Professional Tag Team Wrestlers).
That’s quite the line-up of celebs that will be making appearances at the convention, which continues to grow each year. In 2018, attendees will find a wide range of interactive activities, including Q&A guest panels, workshops, escape rooms by Escape Room Adventures, gaming, sci-fi speed dating, and a kids’ activity room. Organizers are also rolling out something new this year, which is getting fans of the horror genre psyched for the event – Horror Fest at Nickel City Con! This horrific new element is free with admission.
The time is now to get your tickets for the convention, set to take place from May 18-20. This is an event that you’re not going to want to miss. After all, who could ever forget Lori Petty’s incredible presto change-o bathing suit maneuver in Point Break?
To learn more about the 2018 Nickel City Con, visit this Facebook event page. Tickets are on sale now at www.nickelcitycon.com. Discounted tickets are also available at Dave & Adam’s retail store located at 8075 Sheridan Drive in Williamsville.