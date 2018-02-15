Lara Buckley’s Altars of Erie

Through the end of this month, the public is invited to stop by to witness a fascinating art exhibit that is being assembled of discarded trash collected from the shores of Lake Erie and the Buffalo River. We all know that litter is a big problem, everywhere in the world. But for most people it’s not something that they pay attention to. A discarded plastic bottle cast aside on the shores of a riverbank is not going to disrupt anyone’s life. That’s why artist Lara Buckley is in the process of creating an “ongoing and growing”mind altering installation at Box Gallery in downtown Buffalo. She is doing this to “demonstrate the health of our watershed.”

“The work is stunning in proportion and color,” says Buckley. “Close inspections reveals all the repeating objects of everyday use that have been discarded and rediscovered on the shores of Lake Erie and the banks of the Buffalo river. It is simultaneously a testament to our waste but also of the beauty of turning this trash into something striking, educational and inspiring… The collection is the culmination of many trips to the water carrying a large hefty bag of garbage each time as form of contemplation and everyday activism. I want people to witness the gathering of this trash in one place and see the centerpiece that is full of growing vegetation and inspire people to create.”

This art exhibit should be mandatory viewing for young people who need to learn early on, the importance of recycling, and the consequences of littering. The exhibit is also a wonderful testament to the fascinating world of art, where discarded objects can come together to create beauty, while telling a cautionary tale at the same time. It is astonishing to see Altars of Erie growing daily before our eyes!

BOX Gallery | 667 Main Street | Buffalo, New York 14203