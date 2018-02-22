Each year, Susan G. Komen, an organization that helps those with breast cancer, puts on a fabulous ice skating party at HarborCenter. The family friendly event not only raises money for a good cause, it’s also a ton of fun. Skaters that attend the Komen “Pink The Rink” Party get a chance to meet some of their favorite personalities, including Sabretooth, and Sabres alumni, who skate alongside the likes of Elsa, Anna, and Olaf from Frozen. There’s also plenty of games, food, and raffles to enjoy, while skating to the sounds of DJ QBall.
This year, the Buffalo Museum of Science is joining in on the excitement, by performing some super cool experiments with liquid nitrogen, which is 320 degrees below zero! There’s tons of fun to be had at the Komen “Pink The Rink” Party. Plus 100% of the proceeds are directed to Komen WNY. Invite your friends, and your family members, to attend this unique open skate opportunity at HarborCenter, home to the Buffalo Sabres!
Komen “Pink The Rink” Party
Sunday, February 25, 2018
2:00-4:00 PM
Tickets available here | Skate rentals are complimentary
Complimentary parking in the HarborCenter garage
HarborCenter | 100 Washington Street | Buffalo, NY 14203