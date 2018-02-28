It’s Time to RSVP for The 24th Annual Fabulous Feast in Support of Shakespeare in the Park

Each year, Shakespeare in Delaware Park hosts a fundraiser called “Fabulous Feast” (and Auction). This is a time for Shakespeare live theater lovers to say “thank you” for continuing to provide free Shakespeare performances that attract thousands of people from all over the region.
For 24 years this event has gone off without a hitch. Guests to the soirée – The Fabulous Feast – are treated to a 5-course meal and cocktails. This year’s theme is Lear’s Legacy, in honor of this summer’s 43rd season production of King Lear.
While the feast/auction is set to take place on Saturday, April 14, from 6pm to 10pm, at Rich’s Atrium (one Robert Rich Way), the RSVP cutoff date is Friday, March 30, which means that you’ve only got a short window to ensure that you get a chance to witness stilt walkers, dancers, musicians, members of the Lear family, as well as the Mad King himself.
Guests to the event are welcome to dress in Shakespearean attire. That’s the best way to “fit right in” among the sword play, flame throwers, and games of skill or chance. Plus, there will be plenty of great photo ops, and three different auctions (live, silent, and ticket), hosted by guest auctioneer Rob Lederman.
Come support the event that supports Buffalo’s celebrated Shakespeare in the Park.
Tickets are $90 individually or $170 per couple for SDP members, $110 individually or $210 per couple for Non-members (ticket price includes all food, drink and entertainment). Sponsorship tables are available. Get your tickets now by calling 716-856-4533 or visit the website at www.shakespeareindelawarepark.org.