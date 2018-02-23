It’s a Wrap: Cathedral Commons Opens

Downtown’s newest high-end apartment project has wrapped up at the former Parish House of St. Paul’s Episcopal Cathedral located at 128 Pearl Street. Originally constructed in 1896, the four-story Parish House has been redeveloped into seven upscale apartments and commercial office space and has been re-purposed as Cathedral Commons – The Apartments at St. Paul’s. The project is off to a good start: three of the seven apartments have already been leased.

The residences seamlessly blend modern amenities such as granite counter tops, engineered hardwood floors, walk in closets, and in-unit washers and dryers, with sophisticated historic features including marble fire places and leaded glass windows overlooking the iconic St. Paul’s Cathedral and Cathedral Park. The apartments feature three 2-bedroom and four 1-bedroom units ranging from 850-1,350 square feet, with rent between $995-$1,995 per month.

The 750 square foot ground floor commercial space is available for $1,000 month (above). Parking is offered.

“This was a very challenging redevelopment project from the get go,” said Jake Schneider, CEO of Schneider Family of Services. “At only 10,500 square feet, this building presented many challenges with regard to economies of scale that the larger historic buildings we’ve worked on do not. It also had some complicated easement issues that had to be worked out with the neighbors.

“But now that it’s done, we are very pleased with how it came out,” Schneider concluded. “We think these apartments, with their location and their quality, are a premier place to live in downtown Buffalo.”

The launch of The Apartment’s at St. Paul’s coincided with the Cathedral’s celebration of its bicentennial anniversary. Founded in 1818, St. Paul’s Episcopal Cathedral has been a mainstay in the Buffalo community from its earliest days. As times have changed, St. Paul’s has continued to innovate. The re-purposing of its Parish House into a mixed-use development is part of a long-term plan to sustain the historic Cathedral into the 21st century. The Very Rev. Will Mebane, interim dean & rector of St. Paul’s and president of 128 Pearl Street, LLC said, “Rental income will be used to support our community outreach efforts and help ensure St. Paul’s will serve residents of Buffalo for another 200 years.”

The Parish House was originally designed by famed architect E.B. Greene & Associates and was the first completely fire proof building in the city.

The Cathedral Commons redevelopment was undertaken by 128 Pearl Street, LLC, a subsidiary of St. Paul’s Cathedral and in partnership with the Schneider Family of Services. Schneider Development assisted with the development work, while Schneider Architectural provided architectural and design services. RP Oakhill served as Construction Manager.

With the Cathedral located just across the street from the new apartments, Cathedral Commons will be managed by 128 Pearl Street, LLC. Schneider Development continues to work closely with St. Paul’s to pre-lease the building.

Get Connected:

Apartments:

716.580.5159

Email: ccapts@spcbuffalo.org

Website

Commercial Space:

716.599.0449

Email: matth@schneiderservices.com

Website

All photos by Katie Schneider Photo