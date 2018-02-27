It’s a Wrap: The Alexandre

Redevelopment of long-vacant 510 Washington Street is wrapping up. The seven-story building has been converted to twelve apartments and ground floor commercial space. The transformation is fantastic.

Amy and Mark Judd purchased the property in May 2014 for $340,000. The building was constructed in 1920 and designed by notable architect Thomas Lamb. It was built for Loew’s Theater Company for the purpose of housing theater props, stage components, and theatrical equipment.

Floors two through seven each contain an 875 sq.ft. one-bedroom, one and half bath unit and a 1,100 sq.ft. two-bedroom, two bath unit.

Apartments feature 12-foot ceilings, open floor plans, in-unit laundry, and exposed beams, columns and brick. Storage space will be available in the building’s basement and off-site parking is included.

Sandra and Paul Wilkins, owners of nearby Raclette’s at Main and Genesee streets, will open a bakery on the building’s first floor.

Get Connected: The Alexandre Apartments, 716.881.0497