Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Print

Posted in:

It’s a Wrap: The Alexandre

0 Comments

Redevelopment of long-vacant 510 Washington Street is wrapping up.  The seven-story building has been converted to twelve apartments and ground floor commercial space.  The transformation is fantastic.

Amy and Mark Judd purchased the property in May 2014 for $340,000.  The building was constructed in 1920 and designed by notable architect Thomas Lamb. It was built for Loew’s Theater Company for the purpose of housing theater props, stage components, and theatrical equipment.

Floors two through seven each contain an 875 sq.ft. one-bedroom, one and half bath unit and a 1,100 sq.ft. two-bedroom, two bath unit.

Apartments feature 12-foot ceilings, open floor plans, in-unit laundry, and exposed beams, columns and brick. Storage space will be available in the building’s basement and off-site parking is included.

Sandra and Paul Wilkins, owners of nearby Raclette’s at Main and Genesee streets, will open a bakery on the building’s first floor.

Get Connected: The Alexandre Apartments, 716.881.0497

Tagged with: ,

Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Written by Buffalo Rising

Buffalo Rising

Sometimes the authors at Buffalo Rising work on collaborative efforts in order to cover various events and stories. These posts can not be attributed to one single author, as it is a combined effort. Often times a formation of a post gets started by one writer and passed along to one or more writers before completion. At times there are author attributions at the end of one of these posts. Other times, “Buffalo Rising” is simply offered up as the creator of the article. In either case, the writing is original to Buffalo Rising.

View All Articles by Buffalo Rising
Hide Comments
Show Comments