Inside Tri-Main Tour

At one point or another, we have probably all paid a visit to The Tri-Main Center, whether it was for a lunch excursion to The Lunch Box, or to seek out services from any number of the 100+ tenants (see here). The Tri-Main Center is a historic, former industrial building that is 6 floors, and 575,000 square feet.
In order to fully grasp this complex, occasional tours are held, which encompass many of the current goings on inside the building. These tours also cover the fascinating history of the building, which started off with Ford in 1915, and continuing through Bell Aircraft and Trico, ultimately leading to today’s vast and varied composite of studios and businesses that call The Tri-Main Center “home”.
These insiders tours, hosted by Explore Buffalo, will take people through the massive structure, before winding up at the Buffalo Arts Studio, timed perfectly with the studio’s free Fourth Friday event. The next tour date is Friday, February 23, starting at 2pm. Visit this Facebook event page for further information, and to see additional dates.
This tour meets at the Tri-Main Center at 2495 Main Street. The main entrance to the building lobby is on Halbert Street, adjacent to the building’s parking lots.
Cost:
- General Admission: $15
- Student Admission: $5
- Explorer Pass Holders: FREE
Details:
- This tour is approximately ninety minutes in length.
- The tour is indoors (in good weather, a small amount of the tour may be outside).
- This tour is approximately one mile of indoor walking within the building. Stairs are typically used, but an elevator is available if needed.
- Cameras are encouraged
