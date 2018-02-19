Infilling: 965 Lafayette Avenue

A vacant parcel at Lafayette Avenue and Harvard Place has a promising future. AE Buffalo Properties is planning a two-family duplex for the 35’ x 90’ corner lot at 965 Lafayette Avenue. It is on the market with a $315,000 asking price. The structure will total 1,870 sq.ft. and contain two, two-bedroom, two-story units.
From the Listing:
BRAND NEW CONSTRUCTION! Contemporary Two Family Duplex but with a style that fits the neighborhood. Perfect as a live-in possibility or a great investment property in an up and coming area that’s close to new city development. Each apartment has an open concept kitchen with large island, dining area and large living room. A half bath is also located on the first floor. Second floor has two bedrooms and full bath. Additionally there is a loft that overlooks the second floor and stairway. Laundry is located in the basement.
Twin brothers Alex and Will Severyn have been renovating and selling houses since 2013. This appears to be their first new build. Their father Bill Severyn with Hunt Real Estate has the listing. AE Buffalo Properties purchased the site in November. Abstract Architecture PC is the designer.
The Linwood-Oxford neighborhood has seen a significant amount of interest and development. Much of it started with the completion of Fenton Village at W. Ferry and Main Street by Sinatra and Company Real Estate and investments by Canisius College along W. Delavan Avenue. Sinatra has two additional projects underway nearby: Midtown Apartments at 1665 Main and “The Ingleside” at 70 Harvard Place, the former Community Action Organization property. Adding to the area’s momentum is the redevelopment of the Gates Hospital site, several infill new builds, and numerous home renovations by investors and owner/occupants.
