Inaugural SmarTech event will bring global leaders in technology, sales, and marketing to Buffalo

On Thursday, March 15, MarteKing will host what is being called Buffalo’s inaugural SmarTech event, featuring a panel of global leaders in the fields of technology, sales, and marketing. This free event begins at 5:30 p.m. at 500 Seneca’s Atrium. Resurgence Brewing and Lloyds Taco Company will provide refreshments and the event allows ample time for networking.

Moderating the event will be Sean Cahill, Co-Founder of MarteKing, a technology company that focuses on marketing, sales, analytics, and operations. Cahill is a Buffalo native who spent much of his career working with technology companies on the West Coast. About seven years ago, he and his wife decided to move back to their beloved Queen City. MarteKing launched in 2017 and was created with the goal of expanding the local reach of innovative marketing technologies.

Joining him will be three panelists. First, Paul Teshima, a highly respected and sought after speaker in the sales and marketing technology arena, most known as one of the original leaders of Eloqua. In 2012, Teshima was instrumental to the IPO and subsequent acquisition of Eloqua by Oracle for $871 million. Currently, He is the CEO of nudge.ai which he co-founded. Nudge.ai is a technology platform that uses artificial intelligence to identify and help sales professionals leverage their relationship networks.

In addition, prominent sales-technology leader and serial entrepreneur, Charlie Locke, will also be joining the panel. Locke has launched several companies which harness artificial intelligence to benefit sales teams. Currently, He is the Vice President of Sales for North America at Shutterstock, which provides online stock photography, footage, and music, as well as editing, headquartered in New York City. Shutterstock is a leading marketing tool used worldwide.

Also joining the panel, is Brian Prokopowich, founder of StartupTech Unleashed Inc, which helps new and existing business startups “foster growth and nurture ideas from the conception stage to global domination.” They regularly host events in Toronto,ON; Kitchener/Waterloo,ON; Montreal, QC; and Buffalo, NY.

Sales and Marketing Technology is thought to be the fastest growing segment within technology. According to Chiefmartec.com, a Chief Marketing Technologist Blog run by Scott Brinker, in 2017 the industry “grew by about 40%, to a total of 5,381 solutions (from 4,891 unique companies).” Cahill added that in the WNY area, “our goal is develop a community of sales and marketing leaders along the I-90 corridor that can compete with the west coast and tech communities throughout the world.” Cahill hopes that this event is just the first of “what will be a series of events and round tables throughout the region.”

Business owners, or anyone that leads a sales or marketing team in Western New York is encouraged to participate in this free event. The panelists are hoping to start the conversation on how companies can better leverage data, analytics, and new technologies to increase revenue and hopefully win more business in an increasingly competitive marketplace.

“The explosion in available technology to sales and marketing teams is creating two-classes of organizations: those that are growing and taking advantage of the new reality, and those that are being left behind. Attendees to SmarTech will learn how to harness cutting edge tech, grow their revenue and join the global movement,” said Cahill, adding that “if Buffalo, Rochester and Syracuse were considered a single region it would be larger than Denver with more institutes of higher education, at SmarTech we will seek to develop that regional approach and tribal knowledge.”

SmarTech Buffalo 2018

Thursday, March 15, 2018

5:30 – 8:30 p.m.

The Atrium at 500 Seneca, Buffalo, NY

Click here to register for this free event.

Agenda:

5:30 – 6:30pm: Welcome/Networking

6:30 – 8:00pm: Panel discussion

8:00 – 8:30pm: Closing remarks

Complimentary parking is available adjacent to the venue at 500 Seneca St. Buffalo, NY 14204



