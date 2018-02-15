How Will Erie County reach its Local Climate Goals?

What is Erie County doing to achieve local climate goals? What are those goals? And who are the people leading the effort towards reducing greenhouse gas emissions?
Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz recently released the report “Erie County Commits to Paris” How Erie County Can Meet US Target Reduction for Greenhouse Gas Emissions. Later today, The Sierra Club is hosting a Climate and Clean Energy Writers Group to discuss local climate goals, as they pertain to the report. The event is open to everyone that cares about curbing greenhouse gases (GHG) that are directly contributing to climate change, as well as the overall health of the earth, and its inhabitants.
Speakers at the engagement are Josh Wilson (Director of Sustainability & Resiliency Programs, County Environment & Planning), Eric Walker (Director of Energy Development, County Public Works), and Bonnie Lawrence (Deputy Commissioner, County Environment & Planning).
The session will take place Thursday, February 15, from 6pm to7:30pm, at the Crane Branch Library, 633 Elmwood Avenue, in the 2nd Floor Meeting Room.