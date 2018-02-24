For those of you who have been following the undertakings of the Resistance Revival Chorus (see here), you will be happy to hear that Burchfield Penney Art Center has announced the group’s second performance on Friday, March 9, 6:30 pm – 7:30 pm, as part of M&T Second Friday to mark 2018 National Women’s History Month. The group’s first performance took place on the steps of City Hall, as part of the one-year anniversary of the historic Women’s March. The singers, directed by Buffalo-based singer-songwriter Drea d’Nur, were a big hit on that memorable day. Next, they will perform pop-up selections at the Burchfield Penney, throughout the galleries, as a way to speak up for those whose voices have been susceptible to being drowned out over the years. Their voices will ring out loud and clear as a sounding bell for the rights of women, people of color, immigrants, and the LGBTQ community.
The Buffalo chapter of the Resistance Revival Chorus was started by Jessica Knoerl and Faherty Nielsen, who both work at the Burchfield Penney, and who both attended the 2017 Women’s March. The effort has proved to be very successful thus far – the movement started with five people, and has now grown to over 50 member singers.
The theme of this year’s National Women’s History 2018 is Nevertheless She Persisted: Honoring Women Who Fight All Forms of Discrimination Against Women. The theme pays tribute to those who have stood up and fought for equal freedom and liberties for women and girls, and to end all forms of discrimination. Choral members sing together to harmoniously express their concerns regarding sexism, and discrimination based on race and ethnicity, class, disability, sexual orientation, veteran status, etc.
HearOurVoice: Women’s Resistance Revival Chorus Performance
Friday, March 9, 2018
6:30 PM – 7:30 PM
Burchfield Penney Art Center | 1300 Elmwood Avenue | Buffalo, New York 14222