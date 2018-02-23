Get your grief on at The Wake, Irish Classical Theatre’s Party To Die For!

Typically, a wake is something that most people don’t look forward to attending, unless their names happen to be “Harold” or “Maude”. But the Irish Classical Theatre hosts an annual wake that everyone wants to attend. That’s because the event gives 600 partygoers/theater lovers an opportunity to be part of the action. It’s a fun-loving chance to mourn a recently dearly departed character/personality – “Hugh R. Boxworthy” – while learning about his life in the process. Mourners at the event are invited to attend an “estate sale” (basket raffle), which adds to the hoopla of the boisterous vigil, held at The Atrium at Rich’s.
Guests to The Wake are invited to dance the evening away, with the live sounds of the Emerald Isle Band, featuring the Panfil Brothers, followed by headliner Celtic rockers Poor Ould Goat. Members of The McCarthy School of Irish Dance will also be on hand, adding to the Celtic flair of the festivities. Best of all, the event manages to raise $50,000 for the Irish Classical Theatre Company.
The Wake
Friday, February 23, 2018
6-10PM
The Atrium at Rich’s – 1 Robert Rich Way, off Niagara Street
$65 General Admission ticket includes complimentary wine and Guinness, food, and entertainment
VIP tickets are also available for $120 and includes all of the above plus special access to a VIP ONLY area with exclusive bar, upgraded food options and private seating. VIPs will also receive a commemorative 200th Anniversary Guinness 16-oz. glass. (One per person)
Find out more about The Wake, or purchase tickets online at www.partytodiefor.com | Or by phone at (716) 853-ICTC | Or in person at the ICTC Box Office, 625 Main Street, Buffalo | Also see Facebook event