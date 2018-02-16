Gabe’s Gut Job on 16th Street

It as while touring a new build on 16th Street, on the city’s West Side, that I first became aware of a significant rehab underway next door. Gabe Cacheiro reached out to me, to let me know about the extensive work that he was conducting on a house that he referred to as “a complete gut job.”

Earlier today, I swung by 149 16th Street to tour the property, and to ask Gabe about the work that he was in the process of completing. He started off by telling me that the project didn’t start of as smooth sailing. Instead, he and his brother got taken by a “contractor con artist” who left them with a heap of problems. Ultimately, Gabe decided to tackle the project on his own, with the help of family members who gave him a helping hand.

As we walked through the double (converted from a triple), Gabe told me that he was originally from NYC, and had been in banking for most of his young career. He ended up following a job to Buffalo, which is where he ended up staying. “After 9-11, I just didn’t want to go back to NYC,” he told me. “Once I found the West Side of Buffalo, I knew that I wanted to invest my time and money here. At first, I was just going to fix this place up and sell it. But now that I see what it’s doing for the neighborhood, I’m going to hold onto it as a rental investment. It’s incredible to see what a couple of projects can do to turn a street around [referring to the project that was recently completed next door]. Now I see the houses on the street selling for a lot more than they were a year ago, and everyone is working on their houses. Everyone sees what’s going on… the neighborhood is changing fast.”

When Gabe first purchased 149 16th Street back in March of 2017, it was a horrid mess. The floors were shot, the windows were bad, and the place was broken up. Fast forward a year, and Gabe has replaced almost every single element, including adding commercial grade drop ceilings on both floors. ” I zipped the drywall to the ceiling, so they look brand new,” Gabe said [pointing]. “It’s hard to imagine that this is a 100 year old house. Unfortunately, nothing was salvageable, but at the same time it allowed me to build out everything the right way, from the in-ceiling mounted speakers to the noise insulation. I took off the enclosed porch and built a new one. I removed the flat window in the front of the house and added a bay window. Each unit (one up, and one down) has three bedrooms, brand new kitchens and appliances, room darkening shades, wired-in carbon monoxide detectors (per Green Code), and washer and dryer units. In the end, they will be problem-free rentals.”

149 16th Street is just off of Connecticut Street, which has made a big comeback in recent years. Not long ago, 16th Street was a drug ridden pocket of the West Side. Now it has turned into a desirable place to live, which can be seen by the $1500 rental price tag attached to each of Gabe’s units.

I asked Gabe what was next for him, now that this project was winding down. “This is my full time gig now,” he told me. “I’ve got some friends who are doing the same thing on the West Side, and we are coordinating together by looking for a couple of houses in close proximity that we feel will be catalysts for turning the rest of the block around.”

These types of gut projects are certainly not for everyone. There are headaches around every corner. But for some people, like Gabe, they are diamonds in the rough, awaiting the right person with the right vision and knowhow. Gabe’s already looking for other dumpers that no one else would want to tackle, and as you can see, he’s got a pretty keen sense about how to successfully remodel a house that has seen better days.