Back in March of 2017, I posted on a new brewery coming to Hertel Avenue, at the corner of Colvin. Since that time, owner/operator Jesse Mclaughlin has shifted gears. It turns out that the building did not suit the use. According to Mclaughlin, the weight of the tanks were not conducive to the structural nature of the building, which, he says, was a blessing in disguise.

As for the Hertel building that was originally intended to be home to the brewery, Mclaughlin says that he’s not sure what the owners have in store for its future use. He says that the building was already under construction before the brewery took an interest in the corner, and any construction that has taken place has been was not part of the brewery’s plan. He and his partners were still conducting due diligence on the property, which is a far as they got with the project at that location.

After doing some serious thinking, Mclaughlin began to look at other properties. It didn’t take long for him to hook up with local attorney/developer Tom Eoannao, who had purchased 700 Military Avenue earlier in 2017. The building turned out to be the perfect spot for the brewing operation, which will now be called Froth Brewing Co.

Along with identifying the 6500 square foot building, Mclaughlin also teamed up with two investors – bothers Eli and Travis Hale. In the end, the new building will allow the team to quadruple the amount of production. Froth Brewing will be a 10 barrel system with 5 20-barrel fermenters. The scale will allow for can releases, one-off batches, a kettle sour tank (kettle sour program), barrel aging, light fare, and on site tasting room. There will also be parking for 50+ cars. “I’m super excited about this,” said Mclaughlin. “I wanted to be in this area, and I’m lucky to have found such a great building. After Eoannao purchased it, he redid the roof, gutted it, added new floors and lighting… it’s like a brand new facility. This is the best thing that ever could have happened to this brewing operation. “

Froth Brewing Co. is scheduled to open mid to late summer.