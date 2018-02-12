Film Crew Training Course will help to get a Foot in the Door

Film is a relatively booming business in Buffalo these days. Throughout the year, numerous big budget and low budget films are being shot in Buffalo. That means that, for the first time, there are opportunities unfolding for people who are looking to get their feet wet in the business. But it can be tricky landing a spot on a film crew without any technical training.

If you have your heart set on entering into the film industry, then you should consider taking a Film Crew Training course at Niagara County Community College (NCCC). The 15 week course is taught by two veteran filmmaker instructors, Ken Cosentino and Sam Qualiana (writer/director of “Snow Shark: Ancient Snow Beast”). The training will see students acquiring skills as a Production Assistant (PA), Digital-Imaging-Technician (DIT), Second Camera Assistant (2nd AC), and grip. According to the instructors, last semester the students were able to work on professional sets, which gave them invaluable experience that they will use to further their careers in the industry.

In addition to learning the hands on skills for the positions mentioned, students will also become fluent in on-set lingo and walkie-talkie etiquette.

“It was due to networking and the skills I learned, that allowed me to be hired on a professional film set, ‘The True Adventures of Wolf Boy.’ These doors would have never been opened without the film tech class at NCCC.” says Elliot Spitzer, a graduate of the class.

“Last semester was a huge success,” says Cosentino. “I taught the class with Trevor Boyd, a camera professional. Almost every student was hired on a real movie straight from our class, we gave them the opportunity and they stepped up to the challenge.”

“I would recommend this training to anyone looking for help and landing jobs in the film community of Buffalo,” says Jeff Toldi, a graduate of the class, “The training has already helped me land jobs in the industry and helped me do well in those positions from the knowledge and advice we received.”

Ken Cosentino is optimistic, saying “Our next semester is going to be a one-of-a-kind experience. Sam and I have planned a great curriculum that will get our students deeply involved in the creation of some very fun movies. We will be exercising their imaginations while teaching them the skills to get a job.”

The cost of the class is $1,500. The class runs for 15 weeks, from April 14th to July 21st, every Saturday for varying times. Students must be at least 18 years of age, walk up and down stairs and be able to lift 50 pounds. Class is limited to 15 students and individuals interested in getting their foot in the door and getting a crash course education in the film industry are recommended to apply now.Applicants can enroll now by visiting this site. Also, “like” the Film Crew Training page on Facebook.

Lead image: Students set up a light during a shoot for a television commercial