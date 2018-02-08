Fat Tuesday at Thin Man Brewery with Black Rock Zydeco and Bao Buns

This coming Tuesday Thin Man Brewery is throwing a Fat Tuesday featuring the best (and only) local zydeco band paired with a special one day only bao bun menu! The party starts right when they open at 3pm with the band kicking off at 7pm and playing into the night.
Black Rock Zydeco delivers a mix of stand-out original songs and Cajun/Creole favorites from classic and contemporary performers. Vocal harmonies, inventive arrangements, and an energetic stage presence all come together for a musical experience that gets crowds moving. The band consists of: Ron Kowalewski (accordion), Tim Gettings (bass), Kathryn Koch (saxophone), Jeff Schaller (drums), Tyler Westcott (guitar), and Joe Rychlik (scrub board).
Along with great music, beads, and beers – their kitchen will be rolling out a special Bao Bun menu designed by award-winning Executive Chef, Nick Rada. Nick recently won a culinary competition, for his Bao Buns, featuring 5 winners who cooked alongside Chef Marcus Samuelsson, of Red Rooster in Harlem, New York.
He was also featured on our local CBS Wake Up show this past month preparing these delicious buns. His award-winning Korean Chicken Bao buns will be one of several different buns served throughout the evening joining seared tuna, beef on weck, Asian shrimp, bbq brisket, kalbi beef, falafel, and more. Special discounted pricing will also be in effect for the occasion.
Black Rock Zydeco will be rocking, beads will be thrown, beers will be served, and Bao buns will be served as fas as the eye can see!
Tuesday, February 13, 2018
3 PM – 11 PM
Thin Man Brewery | 492 Elmwood Avenue | Buffalo, New York 14222