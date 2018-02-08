Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Print

Posted in:

Fat Tuesday at Thin Man Brewery with Black Rock Zydeco and Bao Buns

0 Comments

This coming Tuesday Thin Man Brewery is throwing a Fat Tuesday featuring the best (and only) local zydeco band paired with a special one day only bao bun menu! The party starts right when they open at 3pm with the band kicking off at 7pm and playing into the night.

Black Rock Zydeco delivers a mix of stand-out original songs and Cajun/Creole favorites from classic and contemporary performers. Vocal harmonies, inventive arrangements, and an energetic stage presence all come together for a musical experience that gets crowds moving. The band consists of: Ron Kowalewski (accordion), Tim Gettings (bass), Kathryn Koch (saxophone), Jeff Schaller (drums), Tyler Westcott (guitar), and Joe Rychlik (scrub board).

Along with great music, beads, and beers – their kitchen will be rolling out a special Bao Bun menu designed by award-winning Executive Chef, Nick Rada. Nick recently won a culinary competition, for his Bao Buns, featuring 5 winners who cooked alongside Chef Marcus Samuelsson, of Red Rooster in Harlem, New York.

He was also featured on our local CBS Wake Up show this past month preparing these delicious buns. His award-winning Korean Chicken Bao buns will be one of several different buns served throughout the evening joining seared tuna, beef on weck, Asian shrimp, bbq brisket, kalbi beef, falafel, and more. Special discounted pricing will also be in effect for the occasion.

Black Rock Zydeco will be rocking, beads will be thrown, beers will be served, and Bao buns will be served as fas as the eye can see! 

Fat Tuesday at Thin Man Brewery with Black Rock Zydeco and Bao Buns

Tuesday, February 13, 2018

3 PM – 11 PM

Thin Man Brewery | 492 Elmwood Avenue | Buffalo, New York 14222

See Facebook event

Tagged with: , , , , , , , , ,

Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Written by Buffalo Rising

Buffalo Rising

Sometimes the authors at Buffalo Rising work on collaborative efforts in order to cover various events and stories. These posts can not be attributed to one single author, as it is a combined effort. Often times a formation of a post gets started by one writer and passed along to one or more writers before completion. At times there are author attributions at the end of one of these posts. Other times, “Buffalo Rising” is simply offered up as the creator of the article. In either case, the writing is original to Buffalo Rising.

View All Articles by Buffalo Rising
Hide Comments
Show Comments