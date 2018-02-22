Family Dollar Proposed for Clinton Street

A new Family Dollar store is planned for Clinton Street, not far from the Larkin District. The project by The Durban Group will involve construction of an 8,247 sq.ft. building, parking for 35 cars, utility improvements, lighting, and landscaping. The proposed building would be at 1029-43 Clinton Street, east of Fillmore Avenue.
The Clinton Street and parking lot-facing facades will have cultured stone and EIFS cladding primarily ‘sandstone’ and ‘smoked putty’ in color with a ‘safety red’ band near the roofline. The corner entry feature will be 25’8” in height. The south and west elevations will be metal wall panels painted ‘light stone.’
Bergmann Associates is project architect. The Buffalo Planning Board will review the project on Monday. Don’t worry about parking for Tiffany’s Cabaret. That building is boarded up across the street.