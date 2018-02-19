Everyone’s Polish on Dyngus Day!

In Buffalo, Dyngus Day is more popular than ever. Leading up to the big day, throngs of people prepare to celebrate myriad Polish traditions, including polka dancing and pisanki making. Many people of Polish descent already know how to dance a polka, or decorate Polish Easter eggs, but for others, these traditions are somewhat foreign. Fortunately, there are a number of classes available to anyone who wants to participate in these ethnic fun-loving traditions.
Wednesday evenings – March 7, 14, and 21, 2018. Door open 6:30 PM. Lesson 7-8 PM.
St. Casimir Social Center, 1833 Clinton Street
$15 with a partner, or $10 single each class. Sign up for all 3 sessions with your partner – $40 or single $25.
Coffee, cookies, and water included.
This event is sponsored by the First Catholic Slovak Ladies Association Branches 630 & 534. Proceeds from this event will support the youth group at the parish for retreats. Classes will be taught by Michelle Kisluk from Polish Heritage Dancers of WNY, and Lynn Zakowicz of First Catholic Slovak Ladies Association (FCSLA). Space is limited so call to reserve your spot by March 1st. (716)983-5084 or (716) 480-4370
Saturday March 3, 2018.
Learn the art of making decorated Polish Easter eggs.
2 sessions. 10 am – 12 pm or 2 pm – 4 pm limited seating.
Am-Pol Eagle/Buffalo Standard Printing Office, 3620 Harlem Rd. Suite 4, Chtg.
$25 – all supplies for class included
Call (716) 983-5084 to register by March 1st.
Sessions can be added for groups. Home parties available!
Lead images: Polish Heritage Dancers of WNY