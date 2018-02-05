Emerson School of Hospitality students participate in Shea’s PAC’s “Whimsical Pie Contest”

Shea’s has come up with a fun and original way to tie the local foodie community into an upcoming musical called Waitress. Taking a page directly from the musical, students from the Emerson School of Hospitality baked pies in the “Whimsical Pie Contest” for a chance to be included in the show’s recipe book. The winning contestants, Elizabeth Cornell and Arianna Martin, will have their pie named “The Heck with My Diet Blueberry Lemon Pie” featured in the show’s recipe book. Runner ups, Tarin Parker and Kashmir DeLisle, came close to snagging the title with their entry – “The Muddy Elephant in the Room Peanut Butter Pie with Chocolate Ganache.”
Waitress tells the story of Jenna, a waitress who is looking to get away from the small town rut that she has found herself in. So she enters a baking contest in the next town over to spice things up a bit. Jenna’s fellow waitresses bake their own special pies, which they consider “recipes for happiness”. The theme of pies now transcends from the big stage, to the kitchen of one of Buffalo’s coveted culinary institutions. This is truly an example of life imitating art.
Lead image: (Left to right) Emerson School of Hospitality students Tarin Parker, Kashmir DeLisle, Elizabeth Cornell, and Arianna Martin participated in the “Waitress Whimsical Pie Contest” sponsored by Shea’s Performing Arts Center.