Elmwood Avenue: City Leaders Look to Strengthen Business District

After taking a closer look at the economics that drive Elmwood Avenue, Buffalo Common Council Members Joel Feroleto and David Rivera have decided that it’s time to come up with a plan to inject some life into the village. An advisory group is being formed that will help to identify ways to get the street back to ship-shape condition. In recent years, Elmwood has suffered from escalating rents, small business closures, parking issues, and other problems that have led to the street’s sub par performance as a commercial district.
Feroleto and Rivera have asked New York State Senator Chris Jacobs and New York State Assemblyman Sean Ryan to be a part of the advisory group.
Delaware District Council Member Joel Feroleto said “Elmwood is a great neighborhood where a lot of the existing retailers have had a longevity that should not be overlooked! Many have been there for decades and are staples in the community. We want to learn about what practices have worked best for them, and with this group create a dialogue on important issues like additional parking and how to stay competitive with many people shopping online.”
There are exactly 31 vacant storefronts on Elmwood from Forest to Allen, according to Feroleto’s latest findings.
Small retailers are facing increasing threats from online shopping trends. Competing against Amazon Prime’s “free two-day delivery” is a daunting task for just about any retailer. Elmwood advocates must come with ways to help the street to grow, whether that means looking to advancing public art, solving parking problems, strengthening the business association, repairing infrastructure, or other means. The intent is to identify the problems, and come up with some solutions.
“Our local, small businesses are the driving force of our neighborhood commercial districts” said David Rivera, Niagara District Council Member. “We must look at what City Hall can improve upon to support local business districts like Elmwood to ensure our residents and visitors continue to have a healthy, vibrant neighborhood.”