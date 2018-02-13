“Eggsperience Vasilis” coming to corner of Main and Ferry

Sinatra & Company has signed up a restaurant at the corner of Main Street and East Ferry. Once the plug was pulled on Ashker’s, it didn’t take long for Vasilis Restaurant (Eggsperience Vasilis) to step up to fill the void. Vasilis already has two locations – Vasilis Express on Elmwood Avenue, and Vasilis Restaurant in Kenmore Village.
The restaurant is known for its Greek and American plates, featuring hoagies and falafel, omelettes, crepes, soups, salads, gyros, steak sandwich, mega wraps, hamburgers, sandwiches, fish fries, and plenty of Greek selections ranging from grape leaves to spanakopita.
Eggsperience Vasilis | 1526 Main Street | Buffalo NY
