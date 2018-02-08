Eddie Gomez – “Buffalost”

Inspired by yesterday’s post on Kirby Marzec (Vogue) and her feelings towards her hometown of Buffalo, a local poet by the name of Eddie Gomez has reached out to share his own take on the occurrence. It just so happens that Eddie wrote a poem about his own feelings on the issue of people moving away and badmouthing this city. He wrote the poem back in 2013, but it’s as current today as the day that he scratched it down on paper. Last Saturday, Eddie read the poem aloud in front of a crowd at El Museo. A video of his reading is featured below:
“A poem about my hometown of Buffalo, NY. It represents the hope and optimism of what our city can be but also the pain of what it was and sometimes what it is. Buffalo isn’t perfect but it’s ours and if you wanna criticize it, you’d better be here, putting in work, trying to help, trying to find solutions. If you’ve given up, left, complain and exacerbate the problems, I think you should shut up. This poem is for the haters, the quitters, the folks who’ve given up or are thinking about doing so. But this piece is also for the forgotten people. The people going through hard times on the East Side, the West side, Riverside, Kaisertown, the refugee population, and all of those who are not getting anything out of Buffalo’s big comeback. My hope is that in the long run, Buffalo’s resurgence will be to the benefit of all of us and not just the select few.” – Eddie Gomez