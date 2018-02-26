Dyngus Day Parade is one of Buffalo’s most deeply loved celebrations

Buffalo’s Dyngus Day committee is currently asking members of the community who are interested in participating in the 2018 Dyngus Day parade to send in their entries/applications. The parade continues to grow by leaps and bounds each year – it has become a staple event of the city of Buffalo.

“This traditional Polish observance celebrating the end of Lent and the beginning of spring is always held on the day after Easter,” said Dyngus Day Parade Coordinator, Bernadette Pawlak. “This year, Dyngus Day will fall on Monday, April 2. Buffalo is the ‘Dyngus Day Capital of the World’ due to our love of the holiday and its rich rooted traditions. One of the most deeply loved celebrations has become the Dyngus Day Parade, a very unique Parade comprised of anyone who wishes to participate – entrants can be anything from an individual to a corporation, families, neighborhood groups, and/or friends… and being of Polish Heritage is great, but isn’t a necessity – everyone is Polish on Dyngus Day!”

Each year, hundreds of people march in the parade, while others create Polish-themed floats. A number of prizes are awarded, including commemorative plaques for best musical performance, best use of red & white, best use of pussy willows, etc. To learn more about the parade, and other Dyngus Day activities, click here.