Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Print

Posted in:

Dunkin’ Donuts is Ditching Polystyrene Foam Cups

0 Comments

Dunkin’ Donuts has made a commitment to its customers, and to the planet, that by the year 2020 it will no longer be serving coffee in polystyrene cups. According to DailyMail, its going take a couple of years to fully implement the transition from polystyrene cups to double-walled paper cups, in all 8000 DD US stores. Incredibly, the green action will remove one billion foam cups from landfills, each year. 

“We have a responsibility to improve our packaging, making it better for the planet while still meeting the needs of our guests,” Karen Raskopf, chief communications and sustainability officer for Dunkin’ Brands, said in a statement. “Transitioning away from foam has been a critical goal for Dunkin’ Donuts U.S., and with the double-walled cup, we will be able to offer a replacement that meets the needs and expectations of both our customers and the communities we serve.”

This is welcome news for environmental advocates, who have been rallying for years, to see the elimination of foam containers used by large coffee companies such as Dunkin’ Donuts. 

Tagged with: , , , , , ,

Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Written by Buffalo Rising

Buffalo Rising

Sometimes the authors at Buffalo Rising work on collaborative efforts in order to cover various events and stories. These posts can not be attributed to one single author, as it is a combined effort. Often times a formation of a post gets started by one writer and passed along to one or more writers before completion. At times there are author attributions at the end of one of these posts. Other times, “Buffalo Rising” is simply offered up as the creator of the article. In either case, the writing is original to Buffalo Rising.

View All Articles by Buffalo Rising
Hide Comments
Show Comments