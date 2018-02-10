Dunkin’ Donuts is Ditching Polystyrene Foam Cups

Dunkin’ Donuts has made a commitment to its customers, and to the planet, that by the year 2020 it will no longer be serving coffee in polystyrene cups. According to DailyMail, its going take a couple of years to fully implement the transition from polystyrene cups to double-walled paper cups, in all 8000 DD US stores. Incredibly, the green action will remove one billion foam cups from landfills, each year.
“We have a responsibility to improve our packaging, making it better for the planet while still meeting the needs of our guests,” Karen Raskopf, chief communications and sustainability officer for Dunkin’ Brands, said in a statement. “Transitioning away from foam has been a critical goal for Dunkin’ Donuts U.S., and with the double-walled cup, we will be able to offer a replacement that meets the needs and expectations of both our customers and the communities we serve.”
This is welcome news for environmental advocates, who have been rallying for years, to see the elimination of foam containers used by large coffee companies such as Dunkin’ Donuts.