Downtown Access Study: Buffalo Place Transportation Mode Survey

If you live or work in Downtown Buffalo, the you might want to take part in a Downtown Access Study that is currently underway. A survey has been rolled out by Buffalo Place, with the help of the City of Buffalo, and “a committee of interested stakeholders”. The survey will help decision makers to determine how accessible downtown Buffalo really is, in order to come up with some remedies for purported issues identified by community stakeholders.
Some of the access issues revolve around parking and transportation. The study is in place to help determine the best ways to attract more people to downtown Buffalo, while retaining those who have already invested in the core of the city. Are there enough bike lanes? Are there issues with truncated streets, or one-way streets? Are parking rates too high? Is there enough parking, in opportune places? These are the types of details that the advocacy group wants to know.
Hopefully, in the future, more businesses will relocate to Downtown Buffalo, and more people will choose to make it their home. Addressing access issues is critical to the future growth of Buffalo. Now, you can help to determine the future of the heart of the region.
The survey can be found here: www.surveymonkey.com/r/3H2TR72
Images: Buffalo Place