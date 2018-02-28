Dortmund Park – Celebrating 40 years of Sister City Partnership between Buffalo & Dortmund

Did you know that Buffalo has Sister Cities all over the world? These are cities that share cultural exchanges between one another. For example, Buffalo’s Japanese Garden was a gift from Kanazawa, Japan – the gift has created a very strong bond between the two cities. Another one of Buffalo’s Sister Cities is Dortmund, Germany. Buffalo Rising posted on a student exchange program back in 2015 (see here). That exchange program is still going strong today, according to Greg Engle, President of the Buffalo Dortmund Sister City Committee.

“This summer we have 16 students from WNY going to Dortmund for a 3 week homestay program that includes trips to Amsterdam and a weekend in Berlin,” said Engle. “In April of 2018 (14th – 16th), Oberbürgermeister der Stadt Dortmund, Ullrich Sierau and his delegation, along with German press is coming to Buffalo per the personal invitation of Mayor Byron Brown for a celebration of our 40 year Sister City Partnership. The city has designated a small pocket park on Busti Avenue and Niagara Street, and will dedicate it on April 15th as Dortmund Park. This is the first time since the 20th anniversary celebration during the Anthony Masiello administration that a group like this has come to Buffalo. In May of 2019, Buffalo will be sending a delegation to Dortmund to honor our Sister City relationship.”

As part of the special celebration, a fundraising event will be held, to raise funds for the Buffalo Dortmund Sister City Committee. The event, called “Halfway to Oktoberfest“, will be held on April 7, from 12pm – 4pm, at Flying Bison Brewing Company (840 Seneca Street, Buffalo, NY). “We will have a special Dortmund style lager for the event, a raffle of a team signed BVB Borussia Dortmund Soccer Jersey, and music by The Auslanders,” added Engle. “Tickets for the event are $20 and guests will receive 2 beer tokens with the purchase of the ticket. All proceeds will go to our non profit committee for our student exchange programs, Burt Nelson Essay contest, and to further our relationship with Dortmund.”

Follow the Buffalo-Dortmund Sister City Student Exchange Programs on Facebook.