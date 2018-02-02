Demo and New Build Proposed for Linwood

A historic structure in the Linwood Historic Preservation District would be demolished to construct a new multi-family building. Jesse Hawker’s 295 Linwood Ave LLC is proposing the new build at 295 Linwood Avenue, south of W. Utica Street. It would contain five to seven units with off-street parking in the rear.

Hawker purchased the 4,190 sq.ft. two-family residence from Midfirst Bank in December for $96,000. The demolition will be reviewed by the Preservation Board on February 8.

From the Application:

295 Linwood, LLC proposes to demolish the current structure located at 295 Linwood Avenue, Buffalo, NY and rebuild a new luxury multi-family structure comprised of five to seven units in the original structure’s footprint. The current structure was studied to rehabilitate, but ultimately after review by Engineers and Contractors, the decrepit and vacant structure was deemed unsafe and unable to be salvaged into a viable project.

We understand that 295 Linwood is located in a Historic District and plan to work with the Preservation Board and local community to rebuild a structure with an appropriate design that blends in with the character of the neighborhood yet, looks to the future, rather than just creating a reproduction.

The current design concept maintains the original building footprint and massing in order to maintain the continuity of the street edge. Furthermore, we will be replicating the original entrance stoop and planters fronting Linwood Avenue. The “modern touches” of the concept can be seen in the addition of a third floor, which would be designed using period-appropriate siding (a non-reflective metal) and materials to “soften” the look of the upper portion of the building. The proposed copper towers rise from the original massing of the current structure, helping to blend the past and present historical home. Additionally, we will be adding a driveway under the building, leading to behind the structure, to maintain the street edge and to avoid the sight of cars parked in the driveway.

We are in the early stages of design, but feel this concept will dramatically improve this site and further restore the appeal of Linwood Avenue. The design approach is clean and elegant, and pays homage to the building’s history in this beautiful downtown neighborhood.

From the Assessment by Petrilli Structural & Consulting Engineering:

The building suffers from numerous roof leaks at walls and ceilings, substantially deteriorated wood and mold is present throughout the building. The floors are significantly out of level and slope in various directions due to either settlement and or deterioration.

The foundation walls are built of field stone and have been leaking for some time as evidenced by the frozen packed soil in the joints, the powder residue of the joints and/or no joint material at all. There are significant areas that are buckled and needing replacement. It is not feasible to repair these foundations due to the significant deterioration that has occurred. In addition to the buckling, individual wall stones are shifting as well.

The foundations will collapse if this is not addressed very soon as the wall integrity is severely compromised.