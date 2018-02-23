Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Deconstructing Disney: Lecture and Discussion Series

Sometimes the best way to learn art is to deconstruct the work of others. There are instrumental lessons to be learned by breaking down the artistic creations of some of the greats. This process can be done in the comfort of one’s own home, or under the critical eye of an expert who can help to guide the process. If you’re interested in the latter, then you might want to consider participating in an upcoming class titled Deconstructing Disney: Lecture and Discussion Series (The Snow White Edition).

This particular two part series will head into the deep forests of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs.

Locust Street Art animation teacher, Roger Scott, will guide participants through the process of exploring Disney’s characters in a way that will be easy to understand. The two part series takes place on Thursday, March 22 and 29, from 6pm to 9pm. There is a $15 suggested donation for the lecture and discussion series. 

Locust Street Art | 138 Locust Street | Buffalo NY | Register here

