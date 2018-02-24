Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Death Café @ Sewing Souls Studios

Sewing Souls Studios is hosting a Death Café today at 2pm. The premise behind the “Death Café” is to offer people a social place to congregate, to sooth the souls of those who are open to discussing death in an open and constructive way – a way that places added importance on the lives that they are living.

Death Café is a place where people can openly discuss “death” is a way that offers healing and happiness. Those who attend the café also enjoy eating cake, drinking tea, etc., while talking about the one thing that everyone will share at some point in their lives – death. 

Death Cafés have been held in 52 countries, and are relatively new to the US. In many foreign countries, death is not treated as something to hide from or fear. Rather, it is openly discussed, and sometimes celebrated, depending on the culture.

Today’s Death Café is free and open to the public. According to the organizers, Death Café Buffalo, “This is not a bereavement or grief support group.” Instead, it’s a way to appreciate life, while discussing the oft-complicated feelings that surround death. 

Conscious Kitchen 716 will be donating “a deathly delicious, gravestone cake”, but everyone is also asked to bring something to share… a favorite type of tea, or maybe some skull and crossbones cookies?

Death Café @ Sewing Souls Studios

Hosted by Death Café Buffalo

Saturday, February 24, 2018

2 PM – 4 PM

Sewing Souls Studios | 356 S Elmwood Avenue | Buffalo, New York 14201

To learn more about Sewing Souls Studios, click here. Also, be sure to check out Death Café.

See the Facebook event

