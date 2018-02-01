Couples Thai Massage – Perfect for You and Your Valentine

We all know that Valentine’s Day is meant to bring couples closer together. And how much closer can two people get than Couples Thai Massage? Don’t answer that. Anyways, coming together for a session of Thai Bodywork, based on the ancient healing arts of Thai Yoga Massage, Yoga, Buddhism, Ayurveda and Chinese Medicine, promotes a deep sense of trust in, connection to, and compassion for, yourself and your companion, according to Monica McGuire, LMT.

Yes, dinner out on the town is always a nice gesture. So is a bouquet of flowers. But sharing together in yoga postures, assisted stretches, and healing massage techniques is just about the cat’s meow [purring]. Couples who take this rejuvenating and restorative class will come away with a better understanding and appreciation of their partners. It is said that many couples have a hard time communicating through body language of this nature, without a little guidance. Ok, so here’s your guidance.

“Thai Bodywork promotes a deep sense of trust in, connection to, and compassion for yourself and your companion. It is the pure expression of Metta (loving-kindness), the central tenet of Buddhism that teaches us to bestow loving-kindness on oneself and all other beings.” – Monica McGuire, LMT

Couples Thai Massage with Monica McGuire, LMT

Saturday, February 10, 2018

4 PM – 6 PM

East Meets West Yoga Studio | 1738 Elmwood Avenue | Buffalo, New York 14207

The workshop will begin with a yoga-inspired warm-up. This will prepare you and your partner for a sequence of therapeutic assisted stretches. Each of you will have the opportunity to both give and receive. The workshop will close with a grounding and bonding savasana. Yoga or other movement experience is helpful but not required. Please wear comfortable clothing.

Due to space limitations, pre-registration is required. Cost is $50 per couple. Please make your couple’s reservation under one person in your party; there is no need to register your guest.

Register here

See Facebook event