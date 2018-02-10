Construction Watch: Residence Inn by Marriott

What was once one of the ugliest buildings on Delaware Avenue, is being given a new lease on life. The former Holiday Inn at 620 Delaware Avenue has gone from a building best suited for the airport, to something that aligns better with aesthetic values of the street. In its previous life, there were no windows facing the street, which is hard to believe that a building on such a prominent street could even be built without any sort of design standards.
But that was then, and this is now. When the hotel reopens as Residence Inn by Marriott, it will feature a highly anticipated Starbucks.
Apparently the Starbucks nearest to this location, at Delaware and Chippewa, suffers from a constant log-jam in its parking lot. Starbucks’ lovers are hoping that this new spot will make it easier for commuters to grab a cup of coffee without dealing with the constant parking hassles that make fueling up in the morning a real headache.