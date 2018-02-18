Construction Watch: Nineteen North Apartments

Work is progressing at 19-23 North Street. First Amherst Development is in the process of constructing a 39 luxury unit apartment building, a couple of blocks from The Medical Campus. The original 11,000 sq.’ mansion that stood at this location was struck by lightning in 2014, before being demolished at a later date. The new project, designated “Nineteen North Apartments”, is scheduled for a fall completion. HHL Architects designed the new building.
Nineteen North Apartments is now pr-leasing for fall – one and two-bedroom apartment units are available from 815 square feet to 1,650 square feet. The project also features an attached secure parking garage, and is situated in close proximity to the Metro Rail. Apartment amenities include wood flooring, stainless steel appliances, custom kitchen cabinetry, granite countertops, tile back splash, vented exhaust hoods, custom ceramic bathroom, tiled showers with glass surround, front-load washer and dryer, and state-of-the-art building access technology.
