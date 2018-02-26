Construction Watch: 31 Barker Street

Windows have been added to Glendale Development adaptive reuse project at 31 Barker Street near Main Street . Once complete, the building, which formerly housed Kepa3 Gallery and Peter Fowler Studio, will feature 21 market-rate apartments and commercial space along with 21 indoor parking spaces.

Apartments in the building will be split level with one to three bedroom plans ranging from 894 to 2,333 sq.ft. and projected rents from $1,030 to $2,680.

The $4.99 million adaptive reuse project, designed by Silvestri Architects, consists of a 34,000 sq.ft. mixed use space.

It is primely located around the corner from Delta Sonic, which recently reopened after undergoing significant remodeling. The new shop boasts a new look, with a brick oven, and a dedicated craft beer section, complete with a walk-in beer cave.

31 Barker Street is also close to Buffalo Center for Arts and Technology (BCAT), and Artspace. The mixed-use project will benefit greatly by Main Street’s new “Smart Corridor” infrastructure initiative, which will go a long way towards stimulating growth in the neighborhood. A couple of compelling retail ventures have already opened near the corner of Main Street and Barker, inside the former Post Office building.

It will be interesting to see what sort of commercial tenant/s Glendale Development manages to attract for the Barker Street project.

