Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Print

Posted in:

Construction Watch: 31 Barker Street

0 Comments

Windows have been added to Glendale Development adaptive reuse project at 31 Barker Street near Main Street . Once complete, the building, which formerly housed Kepa3 Gallery and Peter Fowler Studio, will feature 21 market-rate apartments and commercial space along with 21 indoor parking spaces.

Apartments in the building will be split level with one to three bedroom plans ranging from 894 to 2,333 sq.ft. and projected rents from $1,030 to $2,680.

The $4.99 million adaptive reuse project, designed by Silvestri Architects, consists of a 34,000 sq.ft. mixed use space.

It is primely located around the corner from Delta Sonic, which recently reopened after undergoing significant remodeling. The new shop boasts a new look, with a brick oven, and a dedicated craft beer section, complete with a walk-in beer cave.

Delta Sonic now features a Craft Beer Section

 

31 Barker Street is also close to Buffalo Center for Arts and Technology (BCAT), and Artspace. The mixed-use project will benefit greatly by Main Street’s new “Smart Corridor” infrastructure initiative, which will go a long way towards stimulating growth in the neighborhood. A couple of compelling retail ventures have already opened near the corner of Main Street and Barker, inside the former Post Office building.

It will be interesting to see what sort of commercial tenant/s Glendale Development manages to attract for the Barker Street project.

Get Connected: Glendale Development, 716.551.0460

Tagged with: , , , , , ,

Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Written by Buffalo Rising

Buffalo Rising

Sometimes the authors at Buffalo Rising work on collaborative efforts in order to cover various events and stories. These posts can not be attributed to one single author, as it is a combined effort. Often times a formation of a post gets started by one writer and passed along to one or more writers before completion. At times there are author attributions at the end of one of these posts. Other times, “Buffalo Rising” is simply offered up as the creator of the article. In either case, the writing is original to Buffalo Rising.

View All Articles by Buffalo Rising
Hide Comments
Show Comments