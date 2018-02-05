Construction Watch: 155 Chandler Street

Cornell Cooperative Extension of Erie County Master Gardener Program to Hold 13th Annual “Communities in Bloom” Classes

The Cornell Cooperative Extension (CCE) of Erie County Master Gardener Program will hold two mid-winter gardening classes – February 17th in Buffalo and February 24th in East Aurora. Come get a jump on the gardening season! The 3 Seminar topics are the same on both dates and at both locations. Registration begin at 8:30 am and classes run from 9:00 am to 2:30 pm.

Topics include:

 Let’s Get Growing: seed starting and disease resistance.

 What’s Eating My Plants: common insect pests, critters and what to do about them.

 Ensuring Success: choosing the right plant for the right place, invasive plants, site selection and disease resistance.

The first session on February 17th will be held at the Unitarian Universalist Church (695 Elmwood Avenue, Buffalo, NY 14222). The second session on February 24th will be held at the Cornell Cooperative Extension office (located in the Print Shop Building on the Roycroft campus), at 21 South Grove Street, East Aurora, NY 14052).

Registration fee is $25 for the general public. Active CCE Master Gardener Program volunteers are eligible for a registration discount. Contact the CCE Master Gardener Program for registration information at 716-652-5400, x177 or register online by visiting erie.cce.cornell.edu/gardening/classes. Registration is not complete until payment has been received. Registration fee is non-refundable. For persons with disabilities requiring accommodations, please contact the CCE Master Gardener Program office at least one week prior to class(es) you plan to attend. (For the East Aurora class check the CCE website the day of the class, as the actual location of the class may be moved to another location on the Roycroft campus.)