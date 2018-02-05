Construction Watch: 155 Chandler Street

Rocco Termini is working his magic at the former Linde Air Manufacturing complex at 155 Chandler Street. As progress photos show, the final result will be stunning.
The building will be anchored by software development firm Utilant, a current tenant at his Foundry Lofts project, and ceramic technology firm EnrG. They are expected to move into their space by May 1.
BMS Design is the design and preservation lead and Schenne & Associates is architect for the $8 million project.
Termini purchased the 80,000 sq.ft. building in February 2017 and it was later added to the National Register of Historic Places.
It is one of several properties he has scooped up along the Black Rock street. Work is also underway across the street at 166 Chandler (above right) that will be anchored by Thin Man Brewery. Rocco is said to have two tenants signed for space on the building’s fourth floor as well. He also acquired underutilized parcels at 125 and 145 Chandler last year. In December, he purchased 27 and 37 Chandler. Those two buildings will be repurposed as incubator/commercial space.
