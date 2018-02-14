This city is need of more trees, and healthier trees. Buffalo was once known as The City of Trees. Unfortunately, we’ve got a long way to go before we are bestowed any such title again. At the same time, there are efforts underway to help steward this city’s tree canopy back to recovery.

One such effort is being led by The Cornell Cooperative Extension of Erie County (CCE Erie), which is offering Buffalo area residents an opportunity to partake in a CommuniTREE Steward Project (CTS). The training effort is in place to help people to care for juvenile trees that are most susceptible to drought, freezing temperatures, vandalism, high winds, salt, etc. The training course is comprised of a five-part classroom and in-field training taught by experts in the field of arboriculture. In return for the training course, participants are asked to dedicate at least 10 hours a year to caring for juvenile trees. The trained stewards are also asked to spread their newly acquired knowledge to block clubs, and other organizations that are dedicated to caring for trees.

“CCE of Erie County is pleased to be working in coordination with the Buffalo Green Fund and other project partners including the City of Buffalo, Re-Tree and area arborists to continue the effort first launched in the Buffalo two years,” said CCE Erie Executive Director Diane Held. “Our goal is to train up to 25 volunteers this spring, and engage volunteers trained from the start of the program in community juvenile tree care projects as well as building volunteer efforts into the future.”

“This course started in 2016 in Western New York and is the logical next step to nurture the trees that have been planted since the devastating October 12, 2006 surprise snowstorm,” stated Paul Maurer, with Re-Tree Buffalo “The project partners are collaborating to create a well-trained volunteer corps of tree caretakers. Over the course of our first two years, we have trained 25 tree stewards.”

With help from the community, and a number of arbor-friendly organizations, young trees have a better chance of reaching maturity. In recent years, help has come to the rescue in the form of Re-Tree, the Buffalo Green Fund, the City of Buffalo, and the Buffalo Olmsted Parks Conservancy. It’s going to take a joint effort between these like-minded parties, as well as community participation, to get Buffalo’s tree canopy back in shape.

“The CommuniTree Steward project had been a goal of the Buffalo Green Fund and Re-Tree for some time,” stated Cindy Kincaide, Chairman of The Buffalo Green Fund. “We are pleased to have this growing group of well-trained tree stewards who are able to assist in caring for the thousands of juvenile trees that volunteers have planted since the spring of 2007!”

This year instructors include Jim Kisker of Schichtel’s Nursery; Brian Sayers of The Tree Doctor Consulting; Lori Brockelbank with Davey Tree and Tom Draves, Partner in Draves Tree Service of Darien Center. Buffalo Olmsted Parks will again host the classes at Parkside Lodge in Delaware Park. The support of the Buffalo Green Fund allows CCE and project partners to plan organized volunteer service opportunities through the remainder of 2018 for trained CTS volunteers.

The 2018 CTS Classes will be offered Wednesday evenings from 5:45 – 8:00 pm, March 21st to April 18th. Registration is now open. Visit https://reg.cce.cornell.edu/2018WNYCTSClasses_214 to register. Please also submit the additional information requested in the registration process. If you have questions about the CTS Program or training opportunity, contact Sharon Bachman at 716-652-5400×150 or sin2@cornell.edu. For more information about the CommuniTREE Steward (CTS) Project, a program of Cornell Cooperative Extension of Erie County, log on to erie.cce.cornell.edu/agriculture/communitree-stewards.

Lead image: Buffalo Green Fund