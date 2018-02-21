Coming Soon: The Buffalo Street T-Shirt

If you’re a fan of Buffalo, then you probably have your favorite Buffalo t-shirt. There’s the rainbow buffalo, and the buffalo with the heart, and countless others. Buffalo is lucky to have an animal that symbolizes its name. How many other cities can you think of that have animals, or even objects, that represent their names? Buffalo is fortunate to be represented by such an awesome creature, which has found its way onto countless t-shirt designs.
But the buffalo design is not the only type of Buffalo t-shirt out there. Over the years, there have been some pretty clever designs printed that did not feature the American bison, commonly referred to as the “buffalo”. Just take a look at Pasteurized Tees’ latest design that includes every single street in the city. The owner of the print shop worked with City Hall to ensure that all of the streets made it into print, event the smallest streets.
The design that you are viewing here is still in the process of being completed – apparently a couple of streets were missed on the original depiction. The last remaining streets are being added as social media readers chime in to discuss the comprehensive layout.
Apparently this new t-shirt design will be ready for prime time next week. At that time, it will be available at:
Pasteurized Tees | 795 Elmwood Avenue | Buffalo, NY | (716) 885-8337 | Facebook